LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to department officials.
Officials said the firefighter, who lives outside Jefferson County, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is self-isolating at home. The fire department announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The second firefighter to test positive for COVID-19 showed no signs of illness or fever when he arrived for his shift on Wednesday, March 18, officials said. The Louisville Fire Department checks the temperature of its staff three times during a 24-hour shift, according to a news release from the department. Officials said the firefighter had a fever by 5:15 p.m. March 18 and was sent home to self-quarantine by 5:30 p.m.
Fire officials said the firefighter was first tested on March 20, but those test results are not available yet.
"Due to his job as a first responder in Jefferson County, and recent availability of testing, the firefighter was tested again (Friday) morning in Louisville," the department said in the news release. "(Friday's) test results came back positive."
Department officials did not say where firefighter was tested for COVID-19.
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness officials said they are working with the health department in the firefighter's home county and Louisville Fire officials to "determine any additional course of action."
Three other firefighters who worked with him have been asked to self-quarantine, the department said.
