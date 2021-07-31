LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Parkwood neighborhood in 2020.
Kevon James, 20, was arrested on Friday on murder and robbery charges.
LMPD says James and Edtavion Triplett, 20, are responsible for shooting and killing a man on Oct. 27, 2020 in the 7700 block of Brookview Drive, which is near St. Andrews Church Road.
Tyler Lanham, 22, died at University Hospital 10 hours after the shooting from "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
According to an arrest citation, James and Triplett used a gun to steal from a victim at Lanham's home. When Lanham attempted to intervene during the robbery, police say he was shot multiple times by the men.
Police say they identified James and Triplett through an investigation.
James' bond was set at $250,000. Both men have pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges.
