LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second arrest has been made in connection with a murder that happened in Bardstown more than three years ago.
Evan Lyons, 25, is charged with conspiracy to murder. His arrest is in connection to the death of 61-year-old Michael Unseld in June of 2016.
Investigators say Unseld was found shot and killed on Stephen Foster Avenue.
Robert Tate, 26, is charged with murder, accused of killing Unseld in front of a night club in Bardstown.
Police have not released any details on a possible motive.
