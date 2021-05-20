LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a month after an alleged assault on a local bartender, the Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the attack.
Shelby Hayden, 25, has been charged with assault. Hayden and Ciara Parude, 24, are accused of attacking a bartender outside Main Event, a family bowling, arcade and entertainment center, on Friday, April 2.
Police said the drama started after Pardue's group ordered drinks from the bartender.
"The statement that the victim gave is that there wasn't enough alcohol in the drink and they wanted additional alcohol put in the drink," LMPD Detective Ashley Schaefer previously told WDRB News.
When the victim went outside for a smoke break, she says she was confronted and violently attacked by the pair.
According to court documents, the woman has several broken bones in her face and lacerations that required 12 stiches. She had to get reconstructive surgery, which included metal plates in the face.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.