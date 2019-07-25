LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is expected to begin in about a year and a half, and project officials still want to hear concerns from drivers.

A second public meeting is planned Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Calumet Club in New Albany.

About two dozen people attended the open house at the Chestnut Street YMCA on Tuesday to look at possible construction options for the bridge renewal. Representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were answering questions from commuters and residents about the project, which is expected to begin in early 2021.

Brian Hampton, who owns the Floyd County Brewing Company in downtown New Albany in the shadow of the Sherman Minton Bridge, said this all makes him "extremely nervous."

“Looking at the demographics, almost all of our growth is coming from Louisville now,” Hampton said.

Six options are being considered. Everything from full bridge closure to closing one deck or certain lanes at a time, a time frame of 2.5 to 3.5 years. That's no small task, since 90,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day.

Project officials said it is likely the final construction option will be a mixture of several of the options.

“We want to know will they tolerate a shorter construction period with more impacts on their daily travel or a longer construction period with fewer daily impacts on their travel,” said Andrea Brady, a spokeswoman for Sherman Minton Renewal.

Those who work in one state and live in another showed the most concern Tuesday.

“I try to take the free bridges as much as possible, so being forced to take the toll bridge I guess would be kind of frustrating,” said Nikki Cook, a New Albany resident who commutes every day to work in south Louisville.

Project managers said it will not be déjà vu from 2011 when the bridge was shut down for months due to emergency repairs — what was nicknamed “Shermageddon.”

Hampton just expanded his business and is happy with its success over the last four years, hoping it won’t take a hit when the bridge work begins.

“We own all of our property, so we are not tenants," Hampton said. "If things get bad we can’t pick up and move."

The second public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Calumet Club in New Albany.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.