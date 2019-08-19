LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a man who was found shot to death in a car back in January.
Police say the body of 19-year-old Damani Dulaney was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 inside a car at Riverside Gardens Park in the the 3900 block of Lees Lane.
On Monday, 21-year-old Isaiah Brown was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of complicity to murder.
Brown is the second suspect to be charged in connection with the crime. In May, authorities arrested 20-year-old Rayshawn Tucker and charged him with complicity to murder.
Both men were indicted in May on those charges by a Jefferson County grand jury.
According to online court documents, Brown was listed as a fugitive at the time of that indictment.
In January, Mark Byerly, who lives near the shooting scene, told WDRB he heard one gunshot around 10:30 p.m. the night before the victim was found.
"I was worried because I've got a daughter, and it worries me because it could have hit the house or something," Byerly said.
