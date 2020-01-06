LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for a double murder that occurred more than two years ago.
According to Louisville Metro Police, 35-year-old Thomas Lanham was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with two counts of complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Dec. 26, 2017, killings of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.
It is the second arrest in the case.
McCoy was found shot to death the next day inside a car in the parking lot of an auto parts store near Louisville's airport. Gamez's body was never found.
Larry Sauer, 35, was arrested on Dec. 12. Police said they were able to tie him to the murders using search warrants, witness statements, phone records and video recordings. As a result of the investigation, police said they found "several items of evidentiary value" pointing to Sauer's alleged involvement in both murders just before the bodies were moved.
Sauer pleaded not guilty to two counts of complicity to murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence last month.
According to online court documents, Lanham was indicted for the crime on Dec. 19, just days later. Police say a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.
He faces charges identical to Sauer's.
The arrest comes lest than two weeks from the anniversary of the killings. On Dec. 26, the families of the two victims joined together in the parking lot of the auto parts store where McCoy's body was found for a memorial.
