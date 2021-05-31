LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting inside an adult nightclub has claimed a second life.
Louisville Metro Police say a man who had been in critical condition after the shooting early Sunday morning at the Green Light Lounge on Seventh Street Road died early Monday. The Homicide Unit is investigating.
When officers arrived at the night club after 3 a.m. on Sunday, they found a man inside who had been shot. He died at University Hospital.
The second shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and transferred to University Hospital before he died Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.