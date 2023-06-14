LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost state fair season, and organizers are announcing more performers for this year's Indiana State Fair.
On Wednesday, June 14, the second wave of free concerts was announced. The lineup includes STYX, Gin Blossoms, Retro Rewind, Home Free, and the Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles.
CeCe Winans will also perform the Gospel Music Festival.
The state fair also announced its first wave of free stage concerts, including Clint Black and Keith Sweat.
The first wave of concerts was announced last week. That lineup included Clint Black, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure, Keith Sweat, TobyMac, The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, and Buddy Guy.
The concerts, and the fair, run from July 28 through Aug. 20.
This year's state fair will also include new attractions, including an Indiana basketball history exhibit, an "Illuminate!" light show, Otter Adventure and pig races.
For more information about this year's fair or to purchase tickets, click here.
