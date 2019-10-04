LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of President Donald Trump's top advisers was in Louisville on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was a guest of Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. They both made brief remarks to the Knox Regional Development Alliance, a group formed to support Fort Knox.
Esper expressed support for Fort Knox and called on Congress to pass a new defense spending bill.
The government is currently operating on a temporary funding plan.
"As you know, that places restrictions on what we can do, whether it's fully training, maintaining our force, having new starts on programs that are important to the future of the military," Esper said. "So, I'm hopefully that we can work through that and quickly get a defense authorization bill and a defense appropriations bill."
Esper took over as defense secretary in July after the resignation of General James Mattis.
