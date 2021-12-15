LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a crisis and something needed to be done — that's what Kentucky's Health and Family Services Secretary told lawmakers about Gov. Andy Beshear's decision to raise the pay of social workers.
Roughly 3,500 social workers and support staff are getting a 10% pay hike and other incentives, Beshear announced earlier this month.
According to Secretary Eric Friedlander, the state currently has 600 social worker vacancies. The raises will cost the state $15 million, but the governor said there is enough money in the budget because of those vacancies.
"I have seen ups and downs in social worker retention over the years. And so it took awhile, I will admit, for me to recognize that this was different," Friedlander said. "We were losing social workers at a rate, and support workers, at a rate we had never seen before. And so we had to do something, we had to react to an acute situation."
Friedlander tells lawmakers he wants to work with them to also raise the pay for other state workers.
