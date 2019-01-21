LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Secretary of State has announced that she will not run for another statewide office this year -- effectively ending speculation that she was considering a run for attorney general or governor of Kentucky.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes made the announcement in a news release Monday morning.
"While I am grateful for the confidence, support and friendship from thousands of supporters across this state, I have decided not to run another statewide campaign this year," Grimes said, in the statement. "I want to focus on Ford, the miracle baby boy Andrew and I prayed so hard for, complete the historic and momentous work we began nearly eight years ago in the office of the Secretary of State, and help elect a new era of leadership locally and nationally."
Late last month, Grimes gave birth to her first child, Crawford "Ford" Case Grimes.
The text of her full statement is below:
For many months, I have been considering a campaign to become Kentucky’s second female Governor in 2019. Indeed, after leading my party’s ticket in both 2011 and 2015, the constant and positive chorus of Kentuckians – especially strong Kentucky women – encouraging me to pursue a historic run has been both inspirational and deeply humbling.
Yet, I never could have imagined that this year I would have the job I had always dreamed of – not Governor-elect – but Mom.
As I know mothers across the Commonwealth and nation can appreciate, this decision was not easy – as I weighed family, work that I love, and knowing that our often male-dominated government needs the perspectives of more women and mothers.
I look forward to returning to public service in the future. In the meantime, I will continue to push for equality of opportunity for all and be a leading voice across the nation for women, workers, veterans and voting.
It is my honor to continue serving the citizens of Kentucky.
