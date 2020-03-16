LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has signed an executive order allowing the commonwealth to move its primary elections from May 19 to June 23.
Adams tweeted a photo on Monday of a letter of recommendation he had sent to Gov. Andy Beshear, urging him to postpone the elections.
I just hand-delivered this letter to Governor Beshear. Watch for more information coming out shortly. pic.twitter.com/aeyfBOzc3R— KY Sec. of State Michael G. Adams (@KYSecState) March 16, 2020
"I hereby recommend that you declare by executive order that all Kentucky elections scheduled for May 19, 2020 — including the Democratic and Republican primary elections, special elections and local option elections — shall be delayed by thirty-five (35) days, and that such elections shall take place on June 23, 2020," Adams wrote in a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The May 19th primary election is delayed to June 23rd. Find out why here: pic.twitter.com/qMAlT4RS4N— KY Sec. of State Michael G. Adams (@KYSecState) March 16, 2020
The secretary of state then tweeted photos showing him signing the executive order after he and Beshear agreed to postpone the elections. He said the move will allow Kentucky more time to figure out the best steps to take moving forward to ensure a successful election. Adams said there could be more changes in the coming months.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.