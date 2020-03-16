Voting Precinct
A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has signed an executive order allowing the commonwealth to move its primary elections from May 19 to June 23.

Adams tweeted a photo on Monday of a letter of recommendation he had sent to Gov. Andy Beshear, urging him to postpone the elections.

"I hereby recommend that you declare by executive order that all Kentucky elections scheduled for May 19, 2020 — including the Democratic and Republican primary elections, special elections and local option elections — shall be delayed by thirty-five (35) days, and that such elections shall take place on June 23, 2020," Adams wrote in a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The secretary of state then tweeted photos showing him signing the executive order after he and Beshear agreed to postpone the elections. He said the move will allow Kentucky more time to figure out the best steps to take moving forward to ensure a successful election. Adams said there could be more changes in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags