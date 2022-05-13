CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of Baxter Avenue will close for up to two months starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close the section of the road that acts as a bridge over Beargrass Creek, between Lexington Road and Liberty Street. Crews will work to repair the bridge.

KYTC said detours for southbound drivers at Lexington Road and northbound drivers at Liberty Street could be in place for up to 60 days, pending any weather delays.

For more information on District 5 traffic alerts, click here.

