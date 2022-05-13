LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of Baxter Avenue will close for up to two months starting Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close the section of the road that acts as a bridge over Beargrass Creek, between Lexington Road and Liberty Street. Crews will work to repair the bridge.
Baxter Avenue (U.S. 31E): Bridge carrying traffic over South Fork, a branch of Beargrass Creek, will close for 60 days, starting Monday, May 16, in Jefferson County for repairs. Drivers to utilize East Liberty St and Lexington Rd. @LMPD @TRIMARCTraffic #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/CQ2vxAb7uz— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) May 13, 2022
KYTC said detours for southbound drivers at Lexington Road and northbound drivers at Liberty Street could be in place for up to 60 days, pending any weather delays.
For more information on District 5 traffic alerts, click here.
