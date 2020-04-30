LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville is scheduled to close next week as part of a $1.2 million project to improve the road.
The road is set to close no earlier than May 4 from Lewis and Clark Parkway to just south of Altawood Drive. That section of the road will be closed while crews install a storm drainage system, sidewalks and curb ramps that comply with guidelines from the Americans with Disabilities Act. The road will also be widened and repaved.
The closure will remain in effect through mid-November.
The official detour for the closure will follow Lewis and Clark Parkway to Green Tree Boulevard to Broadway Street/Green Tree North to Potters Lane.
People will still have access to businesses Blackiston Mill Road, but it will be closed to thru traffic until the project is complete. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution when entering any work zone.
The duration of the project could be adjusted based on weather conditions.
