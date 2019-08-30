NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two years of headaches for drivers on a busy New Albany road are about to end.
The orange cones and barricades are going away when the closed section of Mt. Tabor Road near Grant Line Road reopens on Aug. 31. That section has been under construction for two years as crews reinforced the road to keep it from sliding down the hill.
A storm water system was also installed. The $3 million project was supposed to be finished by late July or early August.
Crews will still be working to finish sidewalks and put finishing touches on final construction in the next few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.