LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mass emergency can happen anywhere but there's a new tool designed to connect people in danger with help.
It's a security app for your smartphone and it provides a live stream or real-time communication with first responders.
"When I think of mass shootings at school, I think about as a teacher, how I'm going to be able to save my students," Nour Aljalab, a teacher at Nur Islamic School of Louisville, said.
The mass shootings and emergencies in other parts of the world are on her radar.
"How can I save my own kids," Aljalab said. "That is the first thing that goes to my mind."
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have already been at least 110 mass shootings in the U.S. this year.
Jou Jou Papailler is a longtime teacher and said the mass shooting epidemic motivated him to develop a security app called Safestream.
It launched two weeks ago and it is a way for first responders to have more information when responding to a scene.
"If you press the button for three seconds, then it will give you an option to go live," Papailler said. "And it starts streaming immediately."
The live stream is then sent to local first responders.
"We partner with rapid SOS which represents over 95% of 911 across the country," he said. "So, SWAT, first responders, anybody will already be on their way but now the victims have a way to communicate during that."
A few weeks ago, there was a training session to introduce the app to staff and students at Nur Islamic School of Louisville.
Alijalab hopes it won't be necessary but is glad there's an extra layer of protection.
"I feel like more prepared to save my kids," she said. "I feel that now also my anxiety is less."
The developer said the app can also be used for emergencies like floods, fires or tornadoes. To learn more about Safestream, click here.
