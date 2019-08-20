LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security changes are coming to the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown.
Mayor Bill Dieruf told council Tuesday night that any kids under 18 will not be allowed at the festival past 7 p.m. on Friday or Saturday without an adult.
The move comes in response to video of an incident at the Kentucky State Fair was posted on social media Saturday night showing crowds running away from what police said were fireworks. The panic fed into confrontations between police and teenagers that were captured on video and quickly shared on social media, as well.
Jeffersontown Councilmember Ray Parkins posted on Facebook that he thinks it's sad it's come to this, but it is for the best to keep everyone safe.
