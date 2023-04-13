LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security was heightened Thursday morning at two Louisville schools while authorities investigated two separate threats.
According letters sent by the schools' principals, the threats affected Ballard High School in east Louisville and Highland Middle School in the Deer Park neighborhood. Both were placed on heightened security.
Normal operations resumed at Ballard High School after police searched the school and found no evidence of a threat, according to JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan.
In a letter sent home to parents of students at Ballard High School earlier in the day, Principal Jason Neuss said a threat was phoned in and that "all students and staff are safe."
As a result, the school was briefly placed on heightened security.
In a separate incident, Vanessa Green, the principal of Highland Middle School, wrote in a message to parents that security was heightened at the school Thursday due to "a possible threat against our school." She said both JCPS Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department were notified.
"We take any threat seriously and will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our school community," she wrote.
