LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana.
The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides.
Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
A balloon glow is scheduled Friday night at dusk or about 9:15 p.m.
A parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. It starts at Haas Cabinet and ends at the Silver Creek Community Park. The public is invited to bring chairs to enjoy the show.
The celebration will also have a baking contest Saturday afternoon. Kids up to 11 years old can enter the contest for free. Adults pay $5 to compete.
To see a full schedule of events, go to the Sellersburg Celebrates website, click here.
