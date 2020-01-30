LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sellersburg has its first town manager.
The town council selected Charlie Smith for the job. He was chosen out of more than 70 applicants. Leaders say the position is needed to assist with the management of the town and to promote the growth of the community.
Sellersburg doesn't have a mayor, so the town council serves as the leadership.
Smith will operate under the direction of the council and be responsible for day-to-day operations. His first day of work is scheduled in February.
