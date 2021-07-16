LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 64-year-old Sellersburg man is dead after crashing a pickup truck on Interstate 71 in Oldham County Thursday afternoon.
According to a release from the Oldham County Police Department, it happened around 4 p.m. on July 15. That's when first responders were called to the crash scene, near I-71S not far from the LaGrange exit. Police say they found the victim -- 64-year-old Gary Bowling of Sellersburg -- in a 2014 Ford F-150 that had crashed into several trees.
Police say a witness told officers the truck was southbound on the interstate when it veered off the left shoulder and continued in the median before hitting the trees. According to police, the witness did not report seeing brake lights or corrective actions.
Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
