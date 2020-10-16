LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty years is a long time to spend in any job. Master Trooper Wilbur Turner has spent the past four decades serving with Indiana State Police.
Turner served two years in the Marines before joining ISP. He's been stationed at the Sellersburg, Indiana, post since 1980. Though he wanted to be stationed closer to his hometown of South Bend, Indianan, Turner loved the people and beauty of the area so much that he decided to stay, ISP said.
Turner has served as an undercover officer, accident reconstructionist and field training officer. He's the father of three children and two step-children and lives in Floyd County.
Turner was recently honored by the ISP superintendent for all of his years of dedicated service.
