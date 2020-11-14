LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg, Indiana man won a $403,000 prize in a CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.
Steven Brackens, 48, is a single dad of two girls and a widow of 11 years. He claimed his prize at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. He matched all five numbers in the drawing. At first, Brackens did not realize how much he had won.
“At first when I checked the Hoosier Lottery app I thought it was a $200 win,” said Brackens. “I checked again and realized it was a much bigger win! That night I did not sleep at all.”
He plans to use the winnings to pay off his house, car and medical bills. Brackens also said he will buy his youngest daughter a car.
“As a single dad with two daughters, ages 15 and 19, this is going to help us a lot. This is going to be really helpful!” said Brackens. “God always has a plan. I was in the right place at the right time. My mom was a preacher and always told me to do the right thing. I want to make sure my girls are covered and have what they need.”
Brackens says he picks numbers surrounding birthdays in the family. He also won $5,200 on two separate occasions from Hoosier Lottery.
The winning ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing was sold at the Circle K on State St. in New Albany. The overall odds for CA$H 5 are one in eleven, according to Hoosier Lottery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.