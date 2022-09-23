LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home.
The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week.
The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system.
The building will help the department meet its needs as it continues to grow over the years.
The former police building on New Albany Street was falling apart with water stains on the ceilings, walls and floors and mold issues.
