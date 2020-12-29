LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sellersburg police issued a warning about car break-ins after police say juveniles from Louisville have been breaking into vehicles in the area.
The Sellersburg Police Department says juveniles from Louisville have broken into vehicles on multiple occasions. The most recent incident was around 4 a.m. Monday in Floyd County. Police say the juveniles led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. During the chase, the juveniles hit a police car.
Police say everyone should lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from cars. If anyone sees anything, they should call 911. Police also say when the juveniles have checked car doors, they move on to another car if the vehicle is locked. Police say not to approach the juveniles saying they have been known to be armed and have shot at homeowners when confronted.
