LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several thieves narrowly escaped getting arrested in Sellersburg early Thursday morning.
Police say the suspects ran from officers near the intersection of Poindexter Lane and Saint Joe Road.
Officers lost them in a wooded area.
The Sellersburg Police Department found two stolen cars a short time later.
Investigators believe the group is responsible for car break-ins and thefts on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Police are asking residents to double-check that their vehicles and homes are locked. Valuables should also be removed from the inside of vehicles.
Police believe the thieves are out between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
