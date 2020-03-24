LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana teachers are going the extra mile to celebrate graduating seniors.
On Monday, Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana, was open so students could pick up books and supplies. Teachers took the opportunity to surprise seniors by decorating their lockers with more than 200 handwritten notes.
They also hung banners in the hallways to show their love.
Dee Kramer, a WDRB News viewer, took images of the decorations.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana schools to stay closed through at least May 1.
