LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Sellersburg, Indiana is under a boil water advisory after several water main breaks downtown.
A town spokesman tell us that some customers will have little or no water pressure until the breaks are repaired. Customers in the Riverside subdivision in Jeffersonville served by the Sellersburg water company are not affected.
Crews have been working to repair the breaks and restore water pressure since early Friday morning. Once pressure has been restored, Sellersburg residents will be under a boil advisory for 48 hours.
While the advisory is in effect, tap water used for drinking, making ice, cooking or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using. If possible, use bottled water to make coffee or tea.
