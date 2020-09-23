LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Sellersburg says Halloween is around the corner, and nothing -- including the COVID-19 pandemic -- is going to stand in the way of trick-or-treating this year.
"The Town of Sellersburg will be having Trick or Treating on October 31, 2020 from 6-9pm, rain or shine," read a post on the official Town of Sellersburg Facebook account. "If you are comfortable or not to allow your children to go door-2-door, that is your choice as a parent or guardian. Just as if you are comfortable or not to hand out candy this year, the choice is yours."
The town is asking parents to pre-plan a route for their children with people they already know.
Residents are also encouraged to read the following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the risk associated with various Halloween activities.
