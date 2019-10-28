LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 reopened about noon on Monday, after a semi truck collided with a fire truck on I-71 near Pendleton, Kentucky.
The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday near the 32 mile marker.
Kentucky State Police say a fire truck from the Campbellsburg Fire Department was on the interstate putting out a car fire, when the semi crashed into it. The force of the collision caused the fire truck to flip over and the semi to catch fire.
The driver of the semi and a passenger were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
No first responders were hurt in the crash.
