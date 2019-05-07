SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A semi crash spilled a load of pipes on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls posted on Twitter about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash near the 16 mile marker near Memphis, Indiana.
The left inside lane is open, but there is debris in the road. Sgt. Huls says to expect delays. The Indiana Department of Transportation is diverting traffic off the interstate and back on at the Memphis exit.
ISP Units are working a crash involving a load of pipes which have spilled onto the roadway I-65 NB at the 16 mile marker in Clark County. One lane is open. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/GJ9U9Lur4h— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) May 7, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.