LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semitruck crashed into two cars after running a red light late Tuesday night in southern Indiana. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.
The crash happened at State Road 62 and Salem Road in Jeffersonville, Indiana. One car was left in the middle of the intersection, surrounded by broken glass, with the semi off to the side.
Only one westbound lane of State Road 62 was open while officers investigated the crash. All lanes of the road reopened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
