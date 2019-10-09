LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi driver who police say caused a deadly crash in Franklin County, Kentucky, is now charged with murder.
Jerry Elder Jr. has been indicted for murder and two counts of assault. Kentucky State Police say Elder was driving distracted on Interstate 64 on Sept. 29 and slammed into Jeffrey Curtis' Jeep Liberty. The collision caused the semi and Jeep to hit a SUV.
Curtis, 61, died at the scene.
Elder and the driver of the SUV were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
