CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A semi fire is causing major problems on southbound Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police say the semi had an engine problem, lost control, hit the median and caught on fire at the 5.2 mile marker in Clarksville. The left two lanes of I-65 south are closed, but traffic is being diverted at I-265 exit 6B.
The semi is leaning over the median, so ISP may need to divert traffic on northbound lanes at some point.
ISP says there is also a two-vehicle injury crash on I-65 north at the 2.6 mile marker. The left two lanes are open, but the right two lanes are closed. Expect delays in both directions.
The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital.
There is no word on long the interstate may be closed.
