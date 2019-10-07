LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling frozen bagels caught fire in northern Indiana.
In a release, Indiana State Police say the truck was on Interstate 65 near Rensselaer, when Trooper Mason Wiley saw smoke coming from the rear axle of the semi late Sunday afternoon. The trooper stopped the semi near the 209 mile marker, but the brakes caught fire, the rear tires exploded and the flames spread to the trailer.
The driver wasn't hurt, and he was able to disconnect the trailer that was filled with 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels. But photos released by ISP show dozens of scorched bagels on the roadway.
The fire department was able to put out the fire, but one lane of the interstate was closed until after midnight for the cleanup.
