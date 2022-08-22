LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.

The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday.

Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway. 

Apparently, there were no injuries. 

Traffic was being detoured on to SR 60. There will be delays in the area until the semi is removed.

