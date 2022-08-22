LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.
The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday.
Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
ISP SELLERSBURG is working a property damage only crash, Northbound I-65 in Clark county involving an overturned semi hauling eggs. One lane is currently open but northbound traffic is also being diverted off onto SR60 at exit 7. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/7g3it9Jcr9— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) August 22, 2022
Apparently, there were no injuries.
Traffic was being detoured on to SR 60. There will be delays in the area until the semi is removed.
