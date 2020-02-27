LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police blame "driver error" for a crash on Interstate 65 in northern Indiana that left a semi leaning against an overpass.
ISP posted pictures of the crash near Gary that show the semi sticking straight up in the air early Thursday morning. Police say the driver accidentally turned on a dump control that caused the trailer to tilt upright. The bed of the truck then hit an overpass as it traveled on the interstate. It was stuck for nearly three hours in the middle of the road, and bridge inspectors had to check the overpass.
The driver, who works for a Chicago trucking company, wasn't injured. Luckily, the trailer was empty when the dump control was activated, so there was no spill to contend with. The semi was in good enough shape to be driven from the scene.
Driver Error Results in Crash With Overpass https://t.co/A9bqizXVe2 pic.twitter.com/VLpcEbj92e— Sergeant Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) February 27, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.