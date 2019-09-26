BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A semi plowed through an old firehouse in southern Indiana early Thursday.
Photos on the Jennings County Sheriff's Office Facebook page show the damage to the vacant Campbell Township firehouse on Highway 50 in Butlerville.
Investigators say the semi left the roadway and drove through the building, leaving a big hole on both sides of the structure. Debris was spread over a large area, but the sheriff's office says the truck driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Nobody was in the building at the time of the crash, but the sheriff's office says the buildings were used to store equipment like books, a vehicle and an ATV. Damage to the building is being assessed.
Highway 50 remains open, but the sheriff's office advised morning commuters to use caution.
