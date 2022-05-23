LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog embarked on a journey behind the wheel of a semi-truck cab, according to a report by K105.
It happened Saturday night in Lietchfield, Kentucky. The truck rolled out of a parking lot and onto the city's main street before stopping on the western Kentucky parkway bridge.
The driver was inside a Subway and unaware of the accident.
A witness saw the runaway truck and jumped in to save the day. The dog didn't suffer any injuries and the truck only had minor damage from a bump with a concrete railing.
