LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi truck caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65 near Shepherdsville, and it could be several hours until all lanes are back open.
It happened just after 1 p.m. at the 116 mile marker in Bullitt County. The interstate was initially closed in both directions, but two southbound lanes have since reopened.
Crews from the Shepherdsville Fire Department are on the scene, and the cleanup could take until 4:30 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
This story will be updated.
