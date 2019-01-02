LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A piece of candy caused a mess Wednesday on I-65.
Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, not far from the State Road 25 exit in Tippecanoe County.
Investigators said the 50-year-old semi driver was eating a piece of chocolate when he started choking on it. He passed out from choking, and his truck swerved off the interstate and into a center median.
The driver was taken to a hospital with breathing problems.
Debris from the crash hit another truck, but that driver was not hurt.
