LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi-truck crash on Interstate 65 in Scott County on Tuesday killed the driver inside.
Indiana State Police said emergency crews responded around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday to find two trucks and collided near the 34 mile-marker, not far from the Austin exit.
In a news release Tuesday evening, ISP said a semi-truck was slowed in the right lane due to a lane closure when another semi-truck rear-ended him. The second truck then ran off the highway and came to rest on its side.
The driver was rushed to a hospital in Scott County, where he later died. The driver of the stopped truck wasn't injured.
