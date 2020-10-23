LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semitrailer flipped on its side on Interstate 265 in southern Indiana on Friday, spilling grain and backing up traffic.
The semi crashed at about 3 p.m. near Interstate 65, according to authorities. It spilled corn all over the highway and onto the shoulder.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone got hurt or how many vehicles were involved. The accident shut down the interstate for about two hours while crews cleaned the accident site and towed away the semi.
