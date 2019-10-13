LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a frustrating Sunday afternoon for drivers headed south on Interstate 65.
A semitruck fire near Elizabethtown, Kentucky, caused major delays as emergency officials closed down a portion of the interstate to clear up the scene.
The first call to officials about the large fire came in at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office. The lanes reopened hours later.
The driver of the truck suffered burns to the hands, which officials said were treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
