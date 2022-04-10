LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will present a lecture at the University of Louisville on Monday morning.
The Democratic senator from Minnesota is presenting "When Businesses Compete, America Wins: Rejuvenating America's Antitrust Policy," held at the McConnell Center at the University's Belknap campus.
It's an in-person event that's invitation only. Sen. Mitch McConnell, UofL President Lori Gonzalez and UofL McConnell Center Director Gary Gregg II are expected to attend, according to a news release.
Klobuchar, 61, was first elected in 2006 and has won reelection twice. She ran for president, but dropped out before the 2020 Democratic convention.
Klobuchar, a lawyer and former chief prosecutor in Minnesota's largest county, is the chair of the Senate Rules Committee.
The lecture will also be live streamed here.
