LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday morning to lay out his plans for 2020.
He spoke about his upcoming priorities and the next steps in the process for impeachment of President Trump.
McConnell and the rest of the Senate are still waiting on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives to send the articles of impeachment.
The House impeached President Trump Dec. 18 for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Those articles of impeachment are expected to be sent to the Senate for a trial, but that hasn't happened yet.
"As I've said repeatedly, we can't take up a matter we don't have," McConnell said Monday morning. "So hopefully it will be on the way over at some point."
That trial is likely to begin sometime in January. It's not clear how long it would last.
McConnell also addressed Kentucky-specific issues like securing millions of dollars for a new VA Hospital in Louisville.
