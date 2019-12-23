LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday morning to lay out his plans for 2020.
He spoke about his upcoming priorities and the next steps in the process for impeachment of President Trump.
McConnell and the rest of the Senate are still waiting on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives to send the articles of impeachment.
The House impeached President Trump Dec. 18 for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Those articles of impeachment are expected to be sent to the Senate for a trial, but that hasn't happened yet.
"As I've said repeatedly, we can't take up a matter we don't have," McConnell said Monday morning. "So hopefully it will be on the way over at some point."
That trial is likely to begin sometime in January. It's not clear how long it would last.
McConnell also addressed Kentucky-specific issues like securing millions of dollars for a new VA Hospital in Louisville in the 2020 federal budget.
"This 400 million dollars will be enough to complete the whole hospital," said McConnell.
Having a new VA Hospital has been a plan for Louisville since 2006.
"George W. Bush was still the president. This is a monumental example of government inefficiency and incompetence that it took all of these years -- the last two years through Bush 43, eight years of Barack Obama and to the president to finally get this project through," McConnell said.
He also discussed other projects he's helped secure for Kentucky like coal miner health benefits, money to combat the opioid epidemic, hemp priorities, and tax relief for distillers and brewers.
McConnell said legislative priorities for 2020 include working on the USMCA, which is a trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
"The Speaker is sitting on that one as well. Hopefully she'll send that over at some point because under our procedure the House goes first and we (Senate) go second," said McConnell.
He also discussed a national goal, trying and find a way to lower prescription drug prices. As for Kentucky, said he wants to work on the "growing pains" surrounding hemp farming.
McConnell also gave a statement about his thoughts on former governor Matt Bevin's controversial pardons.
"It was pretty embarrassing. I've already said how I felt about it. I'm not sure I have anything to add," he said.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.