LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senator Mitch McConnell has announced a grant to help keep drugs away from Kentucky children.
The more than $2.6 million grant comes from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy's Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
Two Louisville organizations, the Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center and Centerstone of Kentucky, will each get $125,000. Several other area organizations will also receive some of the grant money, including the Bullitt County Board of Education, Oldham County Health Department and Trimble County Schools.
The grant will help those organizations create educational programs and raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse in their communities.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.