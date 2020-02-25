LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged fellow senators Tuesday to take a stand against late-term abortion.
"Consider this simple fact: Do our Democratic colleagues really believe that what our country needs is a radical fringe position on elective abortion that we only share with China, North Korea and four other countries in the world?" McConnell asked.
His comments came as he was speaking in support of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Act, which would make it a criminal act for doctors to perform or attempt abortion after 20 weeks.
McConnell said only six countries in the world besides the U.S. allow abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He urged senators to support another bill that would require health care for children born alive after an abortion attempt.
